Kashmiri Pandits fled because of Congress policy, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the grand old party talks about ‘Nyay’ (justice) but has delivered only ‘Annyay’ (injustice). PM Modi, who was addressing a rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua, said that Congress’s policy forced Kashmiri Pandits to flee from Kashmir but they still talk about justice.

“I would like to ask Congress, who would do justice when they did injustice for 60 years? Will Congress ever be able to provide justice to Kashmiri Pandits? Will they be able to provide justice to those massacred in 1984 riots?” PM Modi said.

“Congress and their friends were so worried about their vote bank that they overlooked the atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits,” he added.

PM Modi also asserted that he is committed to settle displaced Kashmir Pandits in their native places. “I am committed to settle displaced Kashmir Pandits in their native places in Kashmir and work has started in this direction,” he said.

PM Modi also hit out at the Congress for saying that it will remove the army from Jammu and Kashmir and dilute AFSPA.

“It is saying that they will talk to the people who are taking money from Pakistan and influencing the youth of Kashmir…Congress is trying to demoralise our security forces.”

PM Modi also slammed the Abdullahs and Muftis, saying two families “ruined” three generations of Jammu and Kashmir and he will not allow them to “divide” India.

The prime minister was referring to NC leader Omar Abdullah’s demand for a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister also hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for skipping Saturday’s event to pay respec to martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

On doubts raised by some opposition leaders on the Balakot air strikes, Modi said Congress has never trusted valour of Indian armed forces. He said the wave in favour of the BJP was stronger this time than in 2014.

According to opinion polls and surveys, the BJP will get thrice the seats that Congress will win, he said.