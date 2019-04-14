Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Don’t waste votes on CPM or Congress ,says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged people not to waste their votes either on CPM or Congress in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2019. Addressing a public rally in Siliguri, Banerjee further stated earlier she was with Congress but later quit the party to form the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), following which the state has witnessed development.

The Trinamool Congress chief said, “Both the parties are hand-in-glove and the Congress is taking help of the RSS to fight Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal”. The tension between TMC and Congress reached a new level after Congress president Rahul Gandhi was denied permission to land his chopper at police ground for his proposed public meeting in Siliguri.