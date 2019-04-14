KeralaLatest News

LS Polls 2019: Who Will be the Winner at Thiruvananthapuram? Check Out the Survey Results

Apr 14, 2019, 09:47 pm IST
Less than a minute

Thiruvananthapuram is one of the constituencies which has grabbed a lot of eyeballs thanks to the involvement of star candidates like Kummanam Rajasekharan and Sasi Tharoor. It is touted to be one of the places where NDA has a high winning chance and the survey agrees with it.

The survey conducted by Asianet and AZ Research partners says Kummanam Rajasekharan will secure 40 percent of votes with Shashi Tharoor at second position securing only 34 percent votes. C DIvakaran is far behind at third position, with only 25 percent votes to his credit.

