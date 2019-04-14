Minorities Upset With BJP’s Rule? The Survey Result Destroys the Claim of Oppositions

One of the biggest weapon used by the opposition against BJP is their claim that the minorities in the country are upset by their rule.

The survey conducted by Asianet and AZ Research Partners in Kerala throws numbers that completely dismisses this claim. In fact, the numbers are really skewed in favour of BJP that 69 percent of voters don’t think the minorities are unhappy with BJP’s rule. 17 percent Felt minorites are infact distressed by their rule while 14 responded that they don’t know about it. Check out the results.