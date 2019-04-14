KeralaLatest News

Minorities Upset With BJP’s Rule? The Survey Result Destroys the Claim of Oppositions

Apr 14, 2019, 07:56 pm IST
Less than a minute

One of the biggest weapon used by the opposition against BJP is their claim that the minorities in the country are upset by their rule.

The survey conducted by Asianet and AZ Research Partners in Kerala throws numbers that completely dismisses this claim. In fact, the numbers are really skewed in favour of BJP that 69 percent of voters don’t think the minorities are unhappy with BJP’s rule. 17 percent Felt minorites are infact distressed by their rule while 14 responded that they don’t know about it. Check out the results.

Tags

Related Articles

Fashion designer and servant found dead at home

Nov 15, 2018, 03:42 pm IST

Co-star Nani lashes out at dirty behavior of south Indian actress Sai Pallavi

Feb 4, 2018, 07:47 am IST
pregnant-woman-walking

Trouble conceiving ? Walking can help your chances of getting pregnant

May 11, 2018, 06:15 pm IST

World’s 26 richest billionaires own as much as poorest 50%

Jan 23, 2019, 07:46 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close