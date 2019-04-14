No vote for Dravid in 2019 election poll? Is it true? read to know more!

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid has confirmed the fact that he won’t be able to cast his vote during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections as his name has been removed from the electorate list.

Dravid who was an icon in the 2018 Assembly election in Karnataka shifted his house and hence got his name deleted from his old constituency in Indiranagar. However, his name was not added in the new constituency list before the deadline.

Our officials visited his house twice, but we were not allowed inside. We were informed Dravid is touring abroad and there was no message from him to include his name in the voters’ list,” said Mathikere sub-division Assistant Electoral Returning Officer Roopa

Apart from this the veteran cricketer was in Spain during these times and hence got his name deleted from the Shantinagar Assembly constituency.

He had to submit Form 6 before March 16, otherwise, nothing can be done. We came to know about this only after we finalized the electoral rolls. Our officials must have visited his home and if he had then informed us that he had got his name deleted from the Indiranagar list, we could have done something.” said Additional Chief Electoral Officer KN Ramesh

Dravid, the India U-19 coach, is understood to have realized the problem only after March 16 and then contacted the officials concerned.