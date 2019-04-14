Opposition parties to approach apex court to demand verification of 50% votes by VVPATs.

The Opposition parties had decided to consult the apex court to discuss the issue of the EVM malfunctioning and said they will be approaching the apex court regarding the issue.

It was Chandrababu Naidu who was the current Chief Minister of Andra Pradesh after having a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora asked to raise the issue of EVM malfunctioning. He argued that 21 political parties have demanded verification of VVPAT paper trials of 50% of the EVMs.

The Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi asserted that the opposition parties will approach the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the EC for a recounting at least for 50% of the VVPAT slips.

We do not think the EC is doing enough to address an issue of EVM malfunctioning,” Singhvi alleged.