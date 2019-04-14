Latest NewsPolitics

Owaisi compares Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar’s alliance to ‘Laila-Majnu’

Apr 14, 2019, 08:46 am IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a sharp dig at the alliance between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and compared it to ‘Laila and Majnu.’

Addressing an election rally in Bihar’s Kishanganj on Saturday, Owaisi said in Hindi, “The love between Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar is very strong, stronger than that of Laila-Majnu. When their love story will be written, do not ask me who is Laila and who is Majnu between them. You decide,” news agency ANI reports.

He also added that since the alliance has taken place, there is “tension between Hindus and Muslims.”

“Laila and Majnu, when your love story will be written, then instead of love, hate will be mentioned. Since the time they have come together, there is tension between Hindus and Muslims in India,” the AIMIM chief was quoted as saying.

