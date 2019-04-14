Pakistan violates ceasefire 513 times after IAF’s Air Strikes on JeM Terror Camps

Pakistan has violated ceasefire 513 times along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir after the air strikes conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camps across the border in Balakot. Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, General-Officer-Commanding (GOC) 16 Corps told reporters in Rajouri, “513 ceasefire violations by Pakistan have taken place along the Line of Control, in the last one and a half month. Pakistan used heavy weaponry over 100 times during these violations.”

The GOC 16 Corps further stated that whenever Pakistan carried out such violations, the Indian Army also retaliated effectively. Responding to a question about the casualties suffered by Pakistan in the retaliatory action, he said unlike the Indian Army, Pakistan does not announce the number of its casualties. Lt Gen Singh added, “However, as per our sources, the Pakistan Army suffered five to six times more casualties than the casualties on our side.”