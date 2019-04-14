Pinarayi Vijayan needs to explain report of flood as man-made disaster,says Rajnath Singh

Union home minister Rajnath Singh said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan owes an explanation to the people in the context of the amicus curiae report describing the floods in Kerala last year as a man-made disaster.

Addressing an election rally organised by the NDA in Kottayam on Saturday, Mr Singh asked the people to use the elections as an opportunity to raise the question to the CM. Accusing the UDF and the LDF of pursuing communal politics, he called upon the Left parties to end the culture of political violence in the state.

‘If we return to power, the Kerala government will be pressured to end the political clashes forever. This is not the time for clashes and murder but development,’ he said. He asked the Opposition parties not to create fear among the minority communities. ‘You can present India in two ways — either as a rogue nation or as a prosperous country. It is up to the common man to decide,’ he added.

Singh highlighted the welfare initiatives of the Modi government, including the health insurance scheme, free gas connection and the farmers’ pension scheme. ‘Under this government, the country has grown to become a true global power, which is now ranked as the sixth largest economic power,’ he said.

Regarding the candidature of P.C. Thomas, Mr Singh said if elected, Thomas, a senior Parlia-ment member and a former Union minister, will play a crucial role in the next NDA government. He also promised to consider the demands raised by Thomas for stabilising the price of natural rubber, expansion of the Kollam-Theni national highway and extension of the Kochi Metro rail to Kottayam.