Priyanka Chopra Says She Has Faced Sexual Harassment. Bollywood in Shock

Priyanka Chopra spoke about sexual harassment at the 10th Annual Women in the World Summit in New York recently. She spoke about what it has been like to watch women in Hollywood and Bollywood in great numbers since the rise of the #MeToo movement.

When asked if she ever faced sexual harassment, she raised her hand saying that it had become a norm with women.

“Sexual harassment had become a norm with women, Now because of the support we are giving each other, people don’t have the power to shut us down. No degree of acquired composure, however, could keep her safe from harassment, which she laments had until recently really become normalised everywhere, excused with a “boys will be boys” mentality”.

” We always had a voice. Just nobody heard us. Now because of the support we’re giving each other, nobody can shut us down. And that’s an incredibly powerful thing to see. Now if I have a story I don’t feel I’m alone anymore – and I’m not ashamed of it”. she said.