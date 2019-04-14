Latest Newscelebrities

Priyanka Chopra Says She Has Faced Sexual Harassment. Bollywood in Shock

Apr 14, 2019, 11:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

Priyanka Chopra spoke about sexual harassment at the 10th Annual Women in the World Summit in New York recently. She spoke about what it has been like to watch women in Hollywood and Bollywood in great numbers since the rise of the #MeToo movement.

When asked if she ever faced sexual harassment, she raised her hand saying that it had become a norm with women.

“Sexual harassment had become a norm with women, Now because of the support we are giving each other, people don’t have the power to shut us down. No degree of acquired composure, however, could keep her safe from harassment, which she laments had until recently really become normalised everywhere, excused with a “boys will be boys” mentality”.

” We always had a voice. Just nobody heard us. Now because of the support we’re giving each other, nobody can shut us down. And that’s an incredibly powerful thing to see. Now if I have a story I don’t feel I’m alone anymore – and I’m not ashamed of it”. she said.

Tags

Related Articles

horoscope

Your Daily Horoscope For January 18, 2019

Jan 18, 2019, 09:48 am IST

Homosexuals deported upholding ‘morality’

Aug 8, 2017, 08:19 am IST
liquor-bottles-students-bag-three-teachers-kerala-face-investigation

The Delhi HC seeks a response from the AAP government minimum legal age for consuming alcohol

May 25, 2018, 05:42 pm IST

22 prisoners escaped from jail, three recaptured immediately

Jul 27, 2018, 09:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close