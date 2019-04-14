Shots fired from a car into the crowd leaves 1 dead and another critical

In a gunfire shooting that happened outside Melbourne nightclub in Australia left one man dead and another one critically wounded. According to the police reports the firing was started from inside the car into the crowd who were standing outside the Love Machine club. There has been no arrest so far.

Four people were taken to a hospital, two of whom in critical condition. Police later confirmed that one man, 37 years old, had died.

According to reports, the police have found a black Porsche SUV leaving the area and they are checking whether they are related to the scene or not. The car was later found burned out.

Gun violence is rare in Australia, which strengthened its gun laws following the murders of 35 people by a lone gunman in 1996 in Tasmania. In New Zealand, an Australian white supremacist has been charged with murder over the March 15 mosque attacks that left 50 dead, leading that nation to ban a range of semi-automatic weapons.