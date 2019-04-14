Swami Chindanandapuri is an RSS Worker in the Guise of a Saint, Says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has lashed out at RSS and BJP. He said those who broke customs by making riot at Sannidhanam and those who broke customs by standing in the wrong direction at holy 18 steps has no moral right to seek votes.

“Sabarimala Karmasamithi leader Swami Chidanandapuri is an RSS leader in the guise of a saint.RSS is using him to communally divide the state” said Kodiyeri.

“BJP and RSS leaders including Narendra Modi are trying to cheat devotees. BJP did not give a review petition when the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala came. Central Government did not even think about making an ordinance. Now they are claiming that they will convince the Supreme Court if they ascend to the power. Since the argument on review petition is over, it is not possible now,” he added.