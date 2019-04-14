Terrorist planning for another Pulwama model attack in Jammu and Kashmir says Intelligence Bureau

Terrorists are planning for another Pulwama model attack in Jammu and Kashmir says Intelligence Bureau.

The intelligence report has asserted that the Pakistani terrorists are targeting another civilian and militant attack over Jammu and Kashmir through a Pulwama model attack that happened recently. The news is released by the Zee news and their reports assert that the terrorists are planning for a Pulwama like a blast but his time motorcycle instead of a car.

The activists are planning for the explosion with remote integrated blasting systems that can be operated at a longer distance.

Tight security has been ensured in the Border premises of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists are using more of the attacks using the Remote Control these days. At least 40 CRPF troopers were killed in the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama.

A car filled with explosives was made rushing into the CRPF’s passenger vehicle which was moving as a convoy. Jaish-e-Mohammad took responsibility for the incident.