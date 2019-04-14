The moment lightning hit Burj Khalifa; Video

A video of lightning hitting the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building has gone viral in the social media. The video shared by the Crown Prince of Duabi has received immense viewership.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, shared a tweet showing the moment the spire of the 829 metre-tall Burj Khalifa in Dubai was hit by lightning during the early-evening storm, leaving residents mesmerised by nature’s enchanting show.

The spire of the super-tall Burj Khalifa, currently the world’s tallest man-made structure at 829 metres, became the city’s lightning rod — the tall structure that diverted lightning harmlessly into the ground.