This is the reason why Kohli was fined 12 lakh in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore ace player Virat Kohli has been fined an amount of 12 lakh rupees for maintaining a slow over during the match against Kings XI Punjab. The fine was reported officially by the IPL committee through the statement that As it was his team’s first offense of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offenses, Mr. Kohli was fined ? 12 lakh.

Apart from Kohli, the Committee had also fined Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma for breaching the Code of Conduct for the same slow over-rate earlier in the competition.