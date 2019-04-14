This is what Kummanam replied after Mullapally called him an advocate of communalism

The KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said the BJP candidate Kummanam Rajashekaran has always been an advocate of communalism and Hindu polarization. He has made such statements referring to the Maarad riots and Nilakkal protests.

“Kummanam was never at the forefront of pure politics or social work. He was at the forefront of Hindu polarisation politics in this country,” alleged Mullapally.

He also asserted that Kummanam had in front of the many protests where he could advocate communal polarization.

Meanwhile, the veteran leader Kummanam asked to clarify what Mallapally has said about him and even said his remarks regarding him are baseless

“Mullappally’s statements are baseless. It is the Congress which is campaigning on the basis of communal interests,” he said