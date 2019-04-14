This is why Mukhtar Naqvi said Modi is the biggest victim of ‘Political Intolerence’

This is why Mukhtar Naqvi said Modi is the biggest victim of ‘Political Intolerance’

The Union minister and the veteran BJP senior leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been the biggest victim of the Political Intolerance in the nation.

Mr Naqvi, asserted that some intellectuals from India had written to US and European Union against Modi five years ago which later became a worthless letter. He also pointed out the past happenings were Congress leaders went for Pakistan to seek their help to dethrone Modi which too became worthless.

Despite these conspiracies, people’s faith in Modi has increased day by day. Despite this negative propaganda, Modi has carried forward the country’s progress and prosperity through his hard work and performance

The Prime minister, withstanding the negative propaganda which is increasing day by day is getting worldwide acclaim and taking the country to progress and prosperity through his hard work and performance Naqvi maintained