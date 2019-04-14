This new app launched by Reliance Jio will help you in 2019 election poll read to know how

Reliance Jio has launched its new application called the “JioNews” which is web based service. The new application is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for its users to download.

The JioNews customers can now personalize their reading pages by preference from more than 12 Indian languages. The application has provided more than 150 live news channels, 800 Magazines, 250 Newspapers, Blogs, and news websites not only from India but also from across the world.

There are various personalization options in their homepage such as politics, sports entertainment, business, technology lifestyle, fashion, career health and much more. The integrated AI and ML technology make it useful for the readers to get the most relevant contents of its users to consume.

All existing users of the Jio Live application and Jio TV can use the new application without any subscription. io users will have premium access to all the features of the JioNews app. Non-Jio users can access all the features in the app by simply logging in to it during the trial period.

The launch of JioNews comes at a time when the nation will be glued to the Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019, IPL 2019, Cricket World Cup 2019 and other major events across India & the world. Users will get the latest news on the move on JioNews. It is a one-stop solution for Breaking News, Live TV, Videos, Magazines, Newspapers & much more. JioNews is the millennial way to stay ahead,” the company said in a statement.