This new price of Bajaj Pulsar NS will definitely make you buy one

NS 200 is most commonly known as the best Indian street fighter with a naked look. As per the new resolution sentenced by the motor vehicle department which stated the two-wheeler companies must strictly integrate ABS system to the bikes built above with a performance of 125 cc capacity, Bajaj NS manufactures are about to do the same and what makes this different from other bikes in the same segment is the price offered by the company.

The company has now decided to launch the updated version of NS 160 with ABS security in it. The company will be providing a single channel ABS system.

The engine will be powered by the old 160.3 cc single cylinder oil cooled engine which could deliver an rpm of 8500 and 15.2 BHP. The 5 speed integrated gearbox is another attraction.

TVS Apache RTR 160, Yamaha FZ-S, Suzuki Gixxer, Honda Hornet 160 are the major rivals.

The NSN160’s Delhi Ex-Showroom price tag is Rs 82,624 and can expect up to 90k on road price.