This story about the 41-year-old man who quit the job in Australia to vote for Modi will make you jaw-dropping

While there are many advertisements roaming through the electronic media entities around us regarding the alertness about the voting rights, there is a man who is 41-years old who has left his job only for the sake of voting and witness Modi win.

Sundhiraa Hebbar who was Indian by origin was working as a screening officer at the Sydney Airport office till then he left the job for casting his vote for the BJP candidate on April 18.

According the reports the man had left assigned form April 5 to 12th but could not get an extension due to the Easter and Ramzan rush due to which he signed his resignation and returned back home in India.

In Sydney, I’ve been working with people from across the globe, including Europeans and Pakistanis. I’m proud every time they say India has a great future. I attribute this success and changing image of India to the Prime Minister. Obviously, I cannot go to the border to protect my motherland.” he asserted

His plan is to stay till May 23, he sees who wins the elections and go back to Sydney when he will start looking for another job.