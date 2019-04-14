“Waited for a long time for this, so we’re very happy and we had the desire,” says Kohli

Captain Virat is now a relieved man after Royal Challengers Banglore had their first win after a long term defeat. The ace player has argued that everything has now fallen into the place of Kings XI Punjab.

Kohli and De Villers had made a huge victory for the team sharing a 58 runs stand to lay the foundation. The RCB won the match with a target of 174 with four balls to spare and eight wickets in hand.

“It is a great feeling to get across the line. Have been unlucky in a couple of games. Won’t say we’ve been unlucky in every game, but a couple of games we should’ve closed out before this,” said Dhoni after the match.

He has also added that the team had the desire after many setbacks and they are so happy for their single win in the battle.

RCB received a big boost when the seasoned South African pacer Dale Steyn was named as a replacement for injured Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile.

We have to win a lot of games of cricket. The next step is Mumbai, the Wankhede stadium. We love playing cricket there,” said de Villiers.