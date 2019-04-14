WATCH; The World’s largest plane makes its first fly

The world’s largest airplane, a Stratolaunch behemoth having two bigger fuse lags and six refined Boeing 747 engines has made its debut flight on Saturday in California.

The jet had carried its first fly over the Mojav desert. The plane is aero crafted to carry into space and drop a rocket that would ignite ti deploy a satellite.

The giant jet was built by an engineering company called Scaled Composites. The aircraft is that much big as its wing span is longer than a normal football field.

Today the #Stratolaunch aircraft flew for 2.5 hours over the Mojave Desert, reaching a top speed of 189 mph. Check out the historic flight here: #StratoFirstFlight pic.twitter.com/x29KifphNz — Stratolaunch (@Stratolaunch) April 13, 2019

The plane had its first flight for about two hours and a half hours. It hit a top speed of 304 kilometers per hour (189 mph) and reached an altitude of 17,000 feet or 5,182 meters.

“What a fantastic first flight,” said Jean Floyd, CEO of Stratolaunch.”Today’s flight furthers our mission to provide a flexible alternative to ground-launched systems,” he added.