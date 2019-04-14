KeralaLatest News

Will the Issue of Sabarimala Impact the Election? Here is What the Survey Says

Apr 14, 2019, 07:25 pm IST
The latest survey done by Asianet and A-Z Research Partner predicts Sabarimala to be at the fifth position in the list of issues that affects the voters. The survey says that it is unemployment which will be the leading factor, followed by Corruption, Development. Terrorism and then Sabarimala.

When the same team had done a survey in February, Sabarimala had emerged as the top issue that influences the voters.  Check out the results.

When asked whether voters think Sabarimala issue could translate to actual votes, 34 percent felt it will and 7 percent said it will not.

The issues that affect the voters can change any moment and with days to go for the election, the candidates will have their fingers crossed.

