Latest NewsIndia

J&K : Mehbooba Mufti’s cavalcade attacked by stone-pelters

Apr 15, 2019, 01:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s cavalcade was attacked on Monday by stone-pelters in Anantnag district.

Police sources said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader was returning after paying obeisance at a dargah in Khiram village when some people stoned the cavalcade which was on way to Bijbehara town in Anantnag district.

A vehicle was damaged in the incident but security forces immediately cordoned off the area to provide a safe passage to the PDP President, informed sources said.

Tags

Related Articles

SSC declared the dates of the upcoming examinations, See more details here…!

Feb 12, 2019, 08:07 am IST

Dalits were used by Congress to spread violence in Bhima Koregaon : BJP

Jun 7, 2018, 11:21 pm IST

SpiceJet announces flash sale offers ; flight tickets from Rs 899

Feb 12, 2019, 09:31 pm IST

KPCC expels 2 leaders from party

Apr 7, 2019, 12:06 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close