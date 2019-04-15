Latest NewsSports

Lewis Hamilton wins Formula One’s 1,000th race

Apr 15, 2019, 10:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

In motor racing, Lewis Hamilton won the Chinese Grand Prix for a record sixth time. He seized the overall lead from his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in Formula One’s 1,000th world championship race.

The comfortable win was the 75th of Hamilton’s career, and second in a row after his lucky triumph in Bahrain two weeks ago.

Valtteri Bottas was second for his team’s third one-two finish in as many races this season. Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel took third place. This was Vettel’s first podium appearance of the campaign.

Tags

Related Articles

United States offers THAAD Ballistic Missile System to India

Aug 5, 2018, 08:40 am IST

These three Bollywood actors skipped party with Israel PM Netanyahu and applauded by netizens

Jan 21, 2018, 11:04 pm IST

Samajwadi Party MP joins BJP

Apr 4, 2019, 03:23 pm IST
DJ

DJ kills customer in a pub brawl

May 7, 2018, 08:46 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close