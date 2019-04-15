Lewis Hamilton wins Formula One’s 1,000th race

In motor racing, Lewis Hamilton won the Chinese Grand Prix for a record sixth time. He seized the overall lead from his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in Formula One’s 1,000th world championship race.

The comfortable win was the 75th of Hamilton’s career, and second in a row after his lucky triumph in Bahrain two weeks ago.

Valtteri Bottas was second for his team’s third one-two finish in as many races this season. Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel took third place. This was Vettel’s first podium appearance of the campaign.