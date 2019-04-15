Narendra Modi indulging in Mega-Loot, imposing Mega-Misery on common people’s economic livelihood : Sitaram Yechury

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of waiving off loans worth Rs. 5.56 lakh crore to corporates, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday said it is conducting a “mega-loot” of national resources while imposing “mega-misery” on the common people.

Alleging that the people are getting greater evidence of its corruption and cronyism everyday, he claimed they will vote on the basis of their day to experience under the current government and not basis of some “emotive appeals” made by PM Modi and his party.

“The Modi government is getting drawn deeper into corruption and cronyism…. Out of the total NPAs that leaked out, government figures show Rs. 5.56 lakh crore loans to corporates have been waived off. The government have kept the names of the corporates a secret so we do not who they are.

“People of the country is getting the evidence of the mega-loot that is being done by this government while imposing a mega-misery on common people’s economic livelihood. This is the balance sheet of the current government. This will determine the election,” Mr Yechury told reporters.

He hinted that corporate firms which might have paid hefty amounts to the ruling BJP, might have been given the benefit of loan waivers by the government.

“This connects to the electoral bonds.. Now the Supreme Court has asked the banks to furnish details about who paid how much electoral bonds to which party. So it will know which are the companies involved in buying electoral bonds. Soon the public will also know about it,” Mr Yechury said.

Asked whether the Left parties will extend post electoral support to the Congress in forming a government at the Centre, he said they will decide that as per the election results.

“CPI-M is committed for the creation of an alternative secular government at the centre. We cannot speculate what form would that government take. All depends how the result emerge and based on that we will take a decision after the elections,” he said.

Referring to the first phase of general elections on April 11, he said his party is “very unhappy” with the way things have gone in different states and warned that people will lose their faith in the Election Commission if such “malpractices” are repeated in the next phases.