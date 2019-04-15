Read to know the pattern for NEET 2019

The Central Education Department has reported that they will be framing the question papers as same as the NEET 2018. In 2019, there will be having three sections from Physics, Chemistry and Biology for a total 180 questions.

90 questions will be from Biology, 45 from Physics and 45 from Chemistry.

The concept of negative marking has now been introduced. The candidates would receive four marks for every right answer and will be losing one mark for the negative answers.No deduction from the total score will, however, be made if no response is indicated for a question in the answer sheet.

This year candidates up to the age of 25 have been permitted to sit for the examination. The Supreme Court, in its order, allowed candidates of 25 years of age and above to sit for the exam only provisionally till final judgment comes in the matter.

The results will be published on June 5.