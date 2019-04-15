KeralaLatest News

 Sandeepananda GiriGiri dares Swami chadinanada Puri for debate on Sabarimala issue

Apr 15, 2019, 07:24 pm IST
Swami Sandeepananda Giri has challenged Swami Chidanada Puri for a debate on Sabarimala women entry issue. Swami Sandeepananda Giri raised his challenge on his facebook page. Swami Sandeepananda Giri is supports the women entry in Sabarimala temple but on other hand Swami Chiadannda Puri is against the women entry in Sabarimala temple and he is a front runner of Sabarimala protest.

