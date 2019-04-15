“Thamasha” Will be Co-produced by Lijo Jose Pellissery

Vinay Fort’s next film ” Thamasha” has been unveiled online which reveals Lijo Jose Pellissery as one of the film’s producers along with the director Sameer Thahir and the cinematographer Shyju Khalid and the actor Cemban Vinod Jose.

It has been reported that the newbie actress Grace Antony, who had played the wife of Fahad Fassil in the Kumbalangi Nights has been cast as the female lead.

In the film written by Ashraf Hamza, Vinay plays the role of a Teacher. Sameer and Shyju had produced last year’s Sudani from Nigeria.

The film will be edited by Shafique Mohamed ali and Rex Vijayan and Shahabaz Aman will be handling the music.