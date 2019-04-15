Latest News

“Thamasha” Will be Co-produced by Lijo Jose Pellissery

Apr 15, 2019, 05:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Vinay Fort’s next film ” Thamasha” has been unveiled online which reveals Lijo Jose Pellissery as one of the film’s producers along with the director Sameer Thahir and the cinematographer Shyju Khalid and the actor Cemban Vinod Jose.

It has been reported that the newbie actress Grace Antony, who had played the wife of Fahad Fassil in the Kumbalangi Nights has been cast as the female lead.

In the film written by Ashraf Hamza, Vinay plays the role of a Teacher. Sameer and Shyju had produced last year’s Sudani from Nigeria.

The film will be edited by Shafique Mohamed ali and Rex Vijayan and Shahabaz Aman will be handling the music.

Tags

Related Articles

HC cancels appointment of A. N. Shamseer’s wife

Nov 15, 2018, 08:14 pm IST
HRD Minister announces new NEET centers

Good news about NEET 2018 exam: HRD Minister to take some surprise moves

Feb 28, 2018, 06:43 am IST

SBI recruitment: Over 9,000 job vacancies

Jan 22, 2018, 09:12 pm IST
prathapam

Famous actor arrested for ‘biting’ co-actor

Jul 25, 2017, 08:44 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close