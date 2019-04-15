These dogs which guarded White House posted into Madhya Pradesh police’s dog squad

The Belgian Malinois dogs which guarded the White House has now inducted into the Police Dog Squad from Madhya Pradesh. The same breed has been used for eliminating Osama Bin Laden.

According to the Police Dog Squad, they have brought 12 German Shepherd, 12 Doberman and 2 Belgian Malinois from Hyderabad. The team asserts that they are very useful to the police. The smelling power and the working efficiency are very much better says AP Singh Bagher, an officer in 23rd Battalion Dog Squad, Bhopal.

A nine-month training programme will be planned for the Dogs which have resulted in a cost of around 1 lakh per dog. This includes Diet and other things. The newbie dongs will start serving in the police with an expense around 8000 per month.

Belgian Malins was commonly used for wildlife protection and antipoaching operations in Kanha and Peach tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh.

Belgian Malinois dogs are an all-purpose dog and the army along with forces have inducted them in their team. Their learning power is better and they have been used as an assault dog. They are active, smelling power is good and can be trained easily,” said Meghendra Singh, Head Constable (Dog Squad).