15-day-old baby being critical from Mangalore admitted to AIMS; 400 KMs covered in five and a half hour by road

Apr 16, 2019, 06:25 pm IST
A 15-year-old baby hailing from Mangalore was recently admitted to the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIMS) for an emergency operation as the newborn is suffering from a complex heart disorder.

The Doctors are still examining the child according to the reports

There have been reports that surgery will not be done at the earliest as the baby is critical and needs to be kept in a stable state before any procedure.

The baby was supposed to be taken to the Sree Chitra Institute of Medical Sciences at Thiruvananthapuram. The medical team took their journey from Mangalore and reached Kochi within five and a half hours covering 400 KMs.

It was due to the timely intervention of the government that the child was allowed to admit in AIMS. However, KK Shylaja intervened to make the arrangement at AIMS

