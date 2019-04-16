Latest NewsIndia

Black Money Case : Supreme court issues notice to P Chidambaram’s family

Apr 16, 2019, 01:05 pm IST
The Supreme Court has sought responses from Congress leader P Chidambaram’s wife Nalini and son Karti on an appeal of the Income Tax department against the Madras High Court order quashing criminal prosecution against them in an alleged black money case.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice, while issuing notices to the two, made clear it will not stay the Madras High Court’s 2018 order quashing criminal prosecution against the Chidambarams.

The issue relates to alleged non-disclosure of overseas assets and bank accounts held by Chidambaram’s wife, son Karti and daughter-in-law Srinidhi.

