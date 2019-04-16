I am the Reason Why Sumalatha is Recognised, Says Karnataka C.M H.D Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that Sumalatha Ambareesh, the famous South-Indian actress and wife of former actor and union minister late Ambareesh, is recognised in public because of him.

At Mandya, while speaking at a rally Kumaraswamy said,

“It is because of me that contribution of Ambareesh is being recognized and she goes around Mandya saying that JDS is a party of thieves. I am the chief minister because of no other person but you (audience) ‘punyaatmas’.”

Sumalatha, who filed her nomination papers as an independent candidate on March 20 from Mandya, is all set to take on Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Gowda from the JD (S).