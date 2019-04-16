Latest NewsPolitics

‘I Support BJP,’ says Ravindra Jadeja after Father, Sister join Congress

Apr 16, 2019, 10:17 am IST
Less than a minute

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja on Monday, said he supports the BJP after a family divide which saw his wife joining the saffron party, and his father and sister becoming members of the opposition Congress in Gujarat in run up to the Lok Sabha polls.

On 14 April, over a month after Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba was inducted into the BJP, the Saurashtra cricketer’s father and sister joined the Congress in the presence of party leader and Patidar quota spearhead Hardik Patel.

“I support BJP,” Ravindra Jadeja, who was Monday selected in the Indian squad for the upcoming World Cup, said in a short tweet, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rivaba Jadeja.

