IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5wickets

in Indian Premier League Cricket, Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Royal Challengers Bangalore have set a victory target of 172 runs for Mumbai Indians.

Chasing 172, Mumbai Indians were off to a flier as the opening pair of Quinton de Kock and captain Rohit Sharma added 70 runs in 7 overs. De Kock made a quick-fire 40 off 26 balls. His innings included 5 fours and 2 sixes. Moeen Ali struck twice in his very first over to dismiss both the MI openers. Rohit scored 28 off 19. His innings included 2 fours and 2 sixes. The middle-order batsmen Suryakumar Yadav (29), Ishan Kishan (21 off 9) and Krunal Pandya (11) kept the hosts going. Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten cameo (37 not out off 16 balls) helped MI coast to victory with an over to spare. Hardik’s innings included 5 fours and 2 sixes.

With this win, Mumbai Indians move to the 3rd position in IPL 2019 points table. Earlier, RCB scored 171/7 in 20 overs courtesy a fluent 75 by AB de Villiers.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 171 for 7 in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 75, Moeen Ali 50; Lasith Malinga 4/31).

Mumbai Indians: 172 for 5 in 19 overs (Quinton de Kock 40; Hardik Pandya 37 not out; Moeen Ali 2/18