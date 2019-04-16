KeralaLatest News

Nirmala Sitharaman visits Shashi Tharoor in hospital

Apr 16, 2019, 01:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid a visit to Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, who is admitted in a hospital after sustaining a head injury while performing a ritual at a Kerala temple.

https://twitter.com/ShashiTharoor/status/1117992844172464130/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1117992844172464130&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Findianexpress.com%2Felections%2Fshashi-tharoor-head-injury-nirmala-sitharaman-visits-in-hospital-lok-sabha-elections-thiruvananthapuram-5677699%2F

“Touched by the gesture of Nirmala Sitharaman, who dropped by today morning to visit me in the hospital, amid her hectic electioneering in Kerala. Civility is a rare virtue in Indian politics – great to see her practice it by example!,” Tharoor tweeted on Tuesday.

Tharoor sustained injuries on his head, which required six stitches, when the hook of a weighing scale came off and its iron panel hit his head while performing ‘thulabharam‘ ritual at a temple. Tharoor was given first aid at the government general hospital and then taken to the Trivandrum Medical College for detailed examination.

Television channels showed the former union minister getting into a car with a bandaged head and waving to onlookers wearing a blood-stained kurta.

The 63-year old MP also suffered a minor leg injury in the incident which occurred at a Devi temple here. ‘Thulabharam’ is a Hindu ritual in which a person is weighed against a commodity such as flowers, grains, fruits and similar articles in temples and the equal value or quantity is offered as donation.

Tags

Related Articles

Royal Enfield launches Thunderbird 500X ABS in India

Nov 30, 2018, 10:15 pm IST

Cuba warns of possible US military intervention

Feb 14, 2019, 09:16 pm IST

BJP Kerala State General Secretary- M.T Ramesh’s Car Attacked

Sep 24, 2018, 09:32 am IST

Man Uses Snake to Threaten Women and Rape, But Guess What Snake Does to him

Nov 29, 2018, 10:39 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close