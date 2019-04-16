Nirmala Sitharaman visits Shashi Tharoor in hospital

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid a visit to Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, who is admitted in a hospital after sustaining a head injury while performing a ritual at a Kerala temple.

“Touched by the gesture of Nirmala Sitharaman, who dropped by today morning to visit me in the hospital, amid her hectic electioneering in Kerala. Civility is a rare virtue in Indian politics – great to see her practice it by example!,” Tharoor tweeted on Tuesday.

Tharoor sustained injuries on his head, which required six stitches, when the hook of a weighing scale came off and its iron panel hit his head while performing ‘thulabharam‘ ritual at a temple. Tharoor was given first aid at the government general hospital and then taken to the Trivandrum Medical College for detailed examination.

Television channels showed the former union minister getting into a car with a bandaged head and waving to onlookers wearing a blood-stained kurta.

The 63-year old MP also suffered a minor leg injury in the incident which occurred at a Devi temple here. ‘Thulabharam’ is a Hindu ritual in which a person is weighed against a commodity such as flowers, grains, fruits and similar articles in temples and the equal value or quantity is offered as donation.