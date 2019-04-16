Opposition questioning reliability of EVMs as they are fearing defeat: Rajnath Singh

Union minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said opposition parties are questioning the reliability of electronic voting machines as they are fearing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing an election meeting at Chaumuha town here in favour of BJP candidate Hema Malini, he said, “The way after the polling of 91 seats, opposition parties are questioning the reliability of EVMs, it is clear that they have virtually accepted their defeat.” Persisting with their doubts over the credibility of EVMs, several opposition parties have said they will move the Supreme Court to seek verification of at least 50 per cent of the polled votes against VVAPT slips.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Samajwadi Party, CPI and CPI(M), also jointly addressed a press conference to highlight the issue of transparency in the election process and protection of voter rights and gave a call to “save democracy”. Exuding confidence that the Narendra Modi government will come back to power, the Union home minister said the NDA will make the National Security Act (NSA) more robust and check its misuse if voted to power again.