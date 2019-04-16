PM Narendra Modi biopic trailer goes absconding form YouTube

Those who have missed watching the trailer of Modi’s Biopic will not get another chance for a detailed watch as it had gone missing from YouTube.

Reports have suggested that the chronicles of the life of the Prime Minister have been removed whole from the Internet platform, whether its Google, YouTube or any other sources. When you try searching for the trailer of PM Narendra Modi biopic, the one that tops the list is the trailer of the web series Modi: The Journey of a Common Man.

While searching it is written as ‘This video is unavailable” on the video dialog box.

The makers of the biopic have been battling a lot of problems because of the release date of the film ever since it was announced. The film, which was initially slated to hit the screens on April 12, was brought ahead to April 5, but missed the new release date. After that, the makers announced that they were releasing the film on April 11, but on April 10, the Election Commission put a stay on the release.