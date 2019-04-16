Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

PM Narendra Modi biopic trailer goes absconding form YouTube

Apr 16, 2019, 07:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Those who have missed watching the trailer of Modi’s Biopic will not get another chance for a detailed watch as it had gone missing from YouTube.

Reports have suggested that the chronicles of the life of the Prime Minister have been removed whole from the Internet platform, whether its Google, YouTube or any other sources. When you try searching for the trailer of PM Narendra Modi biopic, the one that tops the list is the trailer of the web series Modi: The Journey of a Common Man.

While searching it is written as ‘This video is unavailable” on the video dialog box.

The makers of the biopic have been battling a lot of problems because of the release date of the film ever since it was announced. The film, which was initially slated to hit the screens on April 12, was brought ahead to April 5, but missed the new release date. After that, the makers announced that they were releasing the film on April 11, but on April 10, the Election Commission put a stay on the release.

Tags

Related Articles

India will be a super power to control the global economic system soon : Grechen C Morgenson

Dec 6, 2017, 07:37 am IST

Social Media Trolls CPI(M) as they Got Thrashed in Tripura Municipal Election

Dec 29, 2018, 09:56 am IST
rajiv-chandrasekhar-mp-resigns-from-asianet-news-and-republic-tv

Rajiv Chandrasekhar MP resigns from Asianet News and Republic TV

Apr 2, 2018, 03:46 pm IST

Priya Prakash Varrier overshadows Miss Kerala in viral music video

Feb 16, 2018, 02:14 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close