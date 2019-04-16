Read to know where did Yogi Adityanath go after ’72 hours campaign ban’

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited the Hanuman Setu Temple and offered his prayers. He had visited the temple right after he was imposed a 72-hour election ban by the Election Commission on behalf he has breached the Election Code of Conduct.

Yogi was banned for his provocative remarks which had communal tinge.

Reports have asserted that he has taken part in the Puja after spending about 20 minutes in the temple and left without addressing the media.

The Election Commission had earlier issued a notice on Adityanath for his ” Ali- Bajrang Bali” remark made at a political rally,

The Election Commission of India has decided to put a 72-hour prohibition on campaigning by Yogi Adityanath and a 48-hour ban on BSP chief Mayawati for violation of the Model Code of Conduct of LS election 2019( MCC).