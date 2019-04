The lead actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Madhuri Dixit are all geared up for the release of their upcoming venture ‘Kalank’. The actors are busy with the promotions in full swing. Recently they visited the sets of singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’. Alia, Varun, and Madhuri looked stunning in their recent outing. Alia looked gorgeous in a multi-colored saree and mang tikka, Madhuri made for a stunning beauty in an ivory saree while Varun looked dapper in a blue suit.