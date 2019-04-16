KeralaLatest News

Shashi Tharoor Shares Helmet Meme, Says this is What his Family Wants to Do

Apr 16, 2019, 09:28 pm IST
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Monday suffered head injuries when the hook of a weighing scale came off and its iron panel hit his head while performing ‘thulabharam’ ritual at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram. The 63-year old MP also suffered a minor leg injury in the incident which occurred at a Devi temple here.

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor said he was discharged from Trivandrum Medical College after a full discussion with the Medical board and said that he has to be careful, but he will return to the campaign trail. An hour later, Tharoor shared a meme of him with a helmet(photoshopped) sitting on the weighing scale to do the thulabharam.

He wrote on Twitter “Hilarious— this is exactly what my family wants me to do in future!” Check out the Tweet

 

