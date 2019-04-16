Latest NewsIndia

Sushil Modi to file defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

Apr 16, 2019, 01:42 pm IST
Less than a minute

Lashing out at Congress chief over his comment “all thieves have Modi in their surnames”, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi Tuesday announced that he’ll file a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi.

“I will file a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in a Patna court. Is it a crime to have ‘Modi’ surname?” said Sushil Modi while speaking to reporters.

“He has referred to crores of people as ‘chor’ and hurt their sentiments,’ he added.

Rahul on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of corruption at a rally in Maharashtra’s Nanded Lok Sabha.

“But tell me one thing…Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi…How come they all have Modi as common name. How come all the thieves have Modi as the common name?” he asked.

Tags

Related Articles

Clicking selfie on rail bridge,teens crushed under train

Aug 6, 2018, 06:49 am IST

“If People go to Moon, they will be able to see Women Wall From there”: Chintha Jerome

Dec 25, 2018, 07:05 am IST

Cops and Sushma Swaraj comes to the rescue of Russian man

Oct 11, 2017, 09:12 pm IST
Renuka

Kathwa Rape and Murder: Actress Renuka Shahane has to say something anyone should read: Here it is

Apr 16, 2018, 07:55 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close