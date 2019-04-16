This is why India and Pakistan held technical meeting at Zero Point Kartarpur corridor

Pakistan and India has held a technical meeting to discuss the modal quality for the corridor linking the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district in Punjab. Reports have suggested that there were technical experts and foreign office officials attending the talks from both the country. They have discussed installation of a border fence and road design.

In last November, both countries have agreed to the Kartarpur Corridor to link the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib — the final resting place where Sikh faith’s founder Guru Nanak Dev — to Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur. Kartarpur Sahib is located in Pakistan’s Narowal district across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.

The meeting which was arranged earlier was postponed to April 2.

The corridor will be opened in November this year in connection with the 550 birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.