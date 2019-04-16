This is why Jagan Mohan Reddy met Governor Narasimhan in Andra Pradesh

YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday met Governor E.S Narasimhan to convey him about the diminishing law and order situation in the Andra Pradesh. He alleged that there was an illegal pressure on the police department from the AP chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to target the YSR Congress leaders and cadre. Mr. Jagan sought the Governor’s intervention to ensure better maintenance of law and order in the state.

