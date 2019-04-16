Trailer Released; Arjun Kapoor has unveiled the intriguing trailer of his next film ” India’s Osama “

Arjun Kapoor has now released the new trailer of his upcoming venture film ” India’s Osama ” through his official Twitter account.

The nameless terrorist who is responsible for the atrocities in the country declares his intent through a soliloquy that

“A soul never dies, only the body dies. I am not killing people, just sending them into another body. I am not saying this, this was said by Shri Krishna in the sacred Gita.”

It was Arjun who released the trailer video in the twitter account. “The unbelievable story of the manhunt for India’s Osama. An operation that had no guns, only guts”.

The film is directed by Raid and Raj Kumar Gupta, the film is al set to release on May 24, this year