WATCH; Why does Varun Dhawan want “underwear” as a symbol of his political party

The ” Kalank ” star Varun Dhawan had appeared on the Talk show conducted by Kapil Sharma along with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The show had attracted the attention of everyone but extra limelight on Varun Dhawan who had cracked a hilarious joke about the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Election.

Apparently, a short footage of the programme is roaming around the internet and the same is getting viral where Varun Dhawan states he wants to keep ” underwear” as a symbol of his political party.

In the video, the stars can be seen choosing some wacky symbols for their respective political parties. Varun Dhawan came up with the funniest symbol of a ‘kachha’ (underpants) which left everyone surprised. Apart from him, Alia came up with ‘thali’ (plate) while Sonakshi decided to use her father’s iconic dialogue ‘Khamosh’.