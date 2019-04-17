CPI(M) Aims Vengeful Action Against this Temple Trust,Here is Why

Strong protests were raised against the incident where CPI(M) workers removed the fuse off an electrical connection at a temple in Kattakada so that Pinarayi Vijayan’s speech can proceed smoothly. Now, a day after the incident, it seems the dust has still not settled as CPI(M) is seeking some vengeful action against the temple trust. CPI(M) has given a complaint to DGP and Election officer seeking action against temple representatives.

The complaint alleges that there was a deliberate attempt from the part of temple authority to disrupt Kerala C.M’s meeting. It also says police had intentionally made lapses in making proper arrangement for the smooth conduct of C.M’s speech.