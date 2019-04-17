CPI(M) Files a Complaint With Election Commission Against P.M Modi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Political parties in Kerala were asked by the poll authority to refrain from soliciting votes in the name of Lord Ayyappa, the presiding deity of Sabarimala, in the coming Loksabha polls.

CPI(M) thinks P.M Narendra Modi has violated this rule and has brought Sabarimala into his campaign. CPI(M) has in fact written to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora demanding action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly violating the model code of conduct and communally polarising voters by making remarks on the Sabarimala issue.

The complaint has been given through the different party committees at constituencies as well as CPI(M) directly to EC. The complaint cites P.M Modi’s speech at Mangalore and Bengaluru as the ones that violated the poll code.