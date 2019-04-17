KeralaLatest News

CPM candidate M.B.Rajesh visiting Sabarimala priest stir controversy

Apr 17, 2019, 06:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

CPM candidate contesting from Palakkad, M.B.Rajesh’s visit to the former head priest of Sabarimala temple stir controversy. Rajesh, a state committee member of CPM has been a familiar face in tv talkshows. It was he who represented CPM in national channels at the time of Sabarimala issue.

It is accused that he made this visit to grab the votes of devotees. Palakkad, where Rajesh is getting a tough battle in his third term, hopes that by this act he can pacify the anger of devotees who were against CPM stand on Sabarimala.

But M.B.Rajesh has declined these accusations. He claimed that he knows him very well and it is his custom to visit him at the time of the election. He on his facebook page has shared the photo of his visit and wrote about the visit.

Tags

Related Articles

PDP MLAS TO TEAM UP WITH FORMER JK CM; BREAKING NEWS

Jun 20, 2018, 01:26 pm IST

Setting up industries take crores, rearing cows will ensure earnings in 6 months, says Tripura CM

Nov 5, 2018, 05:29 pm IST

ISL 2018-19: NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC Face-Off to Solidify Positions

Oct 25, 2018, 11:59 am IST

ATM Robbery in Thrissur, Ernakulam: About Rs 35 lakhs Looted

Oct 12, 2018, 05:01 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close