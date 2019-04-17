CPM candidate M.B.Rajesh visiting Sabarimala priest stir controversy

CPM candidate contesting from Palakkad, M.B.Rajesh’s visit to the former head priest of Sabarimala temple stir controversy. Rajesh, a state committee member of CPM has been a familiar face in tv talkshows. It was he who represented CPM in national channels at the time of Sabarimala issue.

It is accused that he made this visit to grab the votes of devotees. Palakkad, where Rajesh is getting a tough battle in his third term, hopes that by this act he can pacify the anger of devotees who were against CPM stand on Sabarimala.

But M.B.Rajesh has declined these accusations. He claimed that he knows him very well and it is his custom to visit him at the time of the election. He on his facebook page has shared the photo of his visit and wrote about the visit.