CPM lodged complaint against Prime Minister on his Sabarimala remarks

Apr 17, 2019, 10:58 pm IST
The CPM has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CPM registered a complaint with the ECI on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark on Sabarimala issue. The CPM has asked the EC to take immediate action against PM Modi for the alleged communal polarisation in his speech.

The CPM Polit Bureau member Nilotpal Basu has approached the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Sunil Arora, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and is “vitiating the atmosphere” in the election campaign by importing polarizing issues. The complaint is against the statements of Modi in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

In his speeches in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Modi accused the Congress, Left Front and the Muslim League of playing a dangerous game on Sabarimala and initiating to strike at the root of faith.

